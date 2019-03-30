Vinayakan’s new film “Thottappan”; new poster released

“Thottappan” is the new film directed by Shanavas Bhavakutty right after Kismath. The story is unfolded on the basis of the life chronicle of Fransis Noreno. Vinayakan will be handling the leading role according to the reports.

Now the production members have released the second poster of the film.

This film is scripted by PS Rafeeq after Amen, King of Utopia, and Thrissivaperoor Kliptham. Roshan Mathew, Manoj K Jayan, Kochu Preman and Polly Wilson are also playing other prominent roles.