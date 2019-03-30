CinemaEntertainment

Vinayakan’s new film “Thottappan”; new poster released

Mar 30, 2019, 07:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

“Thottappan” is the new film directed by Shanavas Bhavakutty right after Kismath. The story is unfolded on the basis of the life chronicle of Fransis Noreno. Vinayakan will be handling the leading role according to the reports.

Now the production members have released the second poster of the film.

This film is scripted by PS Rafeeq after Amen, King of Utopia, and Thrissivaperoor Kliptham. Roshan Mathew, Manoj K Jayan, Kochu Preman and Polly Wilson are also playing other prominent roles.

Tags

Related Articles

Manohar Parrikar’s Death : PM Narendra Modi poster launch postponed

Mar 18, 2019, 07:22 am IST

Malaika Arora Khan reveals the secret of ‘AM’ initials on her Pendant

Nov 30, 2018, 11:22 am IST

When the newlywed couple met the Prime Minister

Dec 21, 2017, 08:07 am IST
Katrina to romance this actor in zero

Not Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif will be romancing this actor in ‘Zero’

Mar 6, 2018, 05:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close