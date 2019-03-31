IndiaNEWS

“Congress won’t get Ram bhakts’ votes,” says Smriti Irani

Mar 31, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Less than a minute

 

The Union Minister Smriti Irani said Congress party won’t get votes from those people who are stark devotees of Ram. The minister repeatedly targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi indirectly. The remark came after Priyanka hesitated to visit Ram Lala Shrine after visiting Hanuman Temple in Ayodhya.

Smrithi has told media that the Congress party members are pretending to be Ram bhaktas but the same have written documents that Lord Ram did not exist.

