Crown Prince of Ajman prays with residents in public mosque

People at a public mosque were surprised when they were joined for daily prayers by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council. Although the mosque was not identified, nut the caption of the photo reveals that it was taken at Abu Dhabi on March 29.

The photo of Crown Prince praying in the public mosque become viral on social media site Instagram. Sheikh Ammar can be seen praying in a small mosque alongside UAE residents.

The picture was posted by Abdullah Rashid bin Khusaif on Instagram. Social media users appreciated the Crown Prince’s humility. The photo has garnered over 5,300 views at the time of filing this report.

Earlier, a photo of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attending a sermon at a public mosque had gone viral in 2014. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, praying in a public mosque with residents went viral a few years back.