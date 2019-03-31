Expat worker dies in UAE perfume warehouse fire

A worker was killed and four others were injured in a fire broke out that happened in the perfume warehouse in an Industrial Area.

It was due to the timely intervention of the firefighting team that the fire was prevented from further spreading. The warehouse contained inflammable materials, this fueled the fire.

An Egyptian worker who was the major victim has now died in the hospital where he is admitted to.

The Ajman Civil Defence and Ajman Police worked together to control the fire, and once it was under control, the warehouse was handed over for the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.