Indian Worker jailed for causing man’s death in Dubai

Mar 31, 2019, 05:14 pm IST
The Indian worker, 35 years old who assaulted a man unintentionally causing his death was sentenced to two years in jail in Dubai.

The suspect has denied the assault charge first. The same has confessed that he consumed liquor without having a permit. The Dubai court has now ordered deportation after serving his jail time.

According to the information the incident had happened in the labor accommodation in Al Muhaisnah area. The victim was later taken to the hospital.

A 25-year-old witness from the labor accommodation has said he saw two-man engaging in a verbal argument which later developed into a brawl. When he came back after informing the supervisor he found the victim surrounded by a crowd of workers being giving paramedics.

