Jerusalem is ‘common patrimony’ of three religions, declares Pope and Moroccan King

Mar 31, 2019, 06:38 pm IST
Pope Francis and Morocco’s King Mohammed VI declared Jerusalem the “common patrimony of humanity and especially the followers of the three monotheistic religions” “.his important declaration came during the pope’s visit to Rabat.

“The specific multi-religious character, the spiritual dimension and the particular cultural identity of Jerusalem… must be protected and promoted,” they said in a joint statement released by the Vatican.

Since U.S. President Donald Trump announced Washington’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem in 2017, the pope, other Christian leaders and Muslim heads of state have stepped up their expressions of concern for the city.

