Narendra Modi’s goal is to destroy Constitution,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the ultimate goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to destroy the Constitution of India, but said the Congress would never allow this.

Kicking-off the party’s election campaign here, he said ‘divide India and steal from India’ is the politics of Modi.

He said Dalits and minorities were being threatened and attacked across the country. “People are murdered and women are raped. There is atmosphere of fear. This is the politics of Narendra Modi. Divide India and steal from India,” he said in a rally.

“Everybody knows the ultimate goal of Modi is the destruction of the Constitution of India. We are never going to allow that. Dalits, minorities, tribals, farmers, weaker sections, everybody has a right to live in this country in peace. This country is not the personal property of one man or one organization,” Gandhi said.

The Congress President promised that if voted to power in Andhra Pradesh, the Congress would waive off farm loans within two days as it did recently after coming to power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.