Since Congress has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi would indeed be the candidate at Wayanad, NDA too has decided to up the game by bringing Thushar Vellapally to challenge Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad. NDA has decided to change the current candidate at Wayanad as the BDJS leader will take his position. There were speculations that a leader at the national level would come and challenge Rahul at Wayanad.

Earlier, Thushar was informally announced as a candidate for Thrissur and it is known that BDJS leader Sangeetha will contest at Thrissur.