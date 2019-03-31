KeralaLatest News

Thushar Vellapally to Challenge Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad

Mar 31, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
Less than a minute

Since Congress has confirmed that Rahul Gandhi would indeed be the candidate at Wayanad, NDA too has decided to up the game by bringing Thushar Vellapally to challenge Rahul Gandhi at Wayanad. NDA has decided to change the current candidate  at Wayanad as the BDJS leader will take his position. There were speculations that a leader at the national level would come and challenge Rahul at Wayanad.

Earlier, Thushar was informally announced as a candidate for Thrissur and it is known that BDJS leader Sangeetha will contest at Thrissur.

Tags

Related Articles

Development is the solution to every problem, Says PM Modi In Varanasi

Sep 22, 2017, 06:12 pm IST

Status animal causes harm to visitor, reported negligence

Nov 16, 2017, 04:45 pm IST

Telungu TV star Naga Jhansi committed suicide

Feb 7, 2019, 07:26 am IST
Chinese

China’s most expensive movie becomes a disaster at the box office : Watch Trailer

Jul 18, 2018, 04:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close