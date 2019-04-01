Latest NewsIndia

Akhilesh Yadav Says BJP and Modi are Trying to Divert Attention From Real Problems

Apr 1, 2019, 06:42 am IST
The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of deliberately creating new issues to divert attention from real problems.

“Diverting the attention of people from real issues is the agenda of the BJP, which has misused its five years at the Centre and two years in the state, and has not taken any steps for the people.”

Akhilesh said that youth, farmers and businessmen all had a poor period during Modi’s tenure.

“They have paid no heed to the issues of youth, farmers or the poor. Inflation soars, farmers kept committing suicide, businessmen kept losing and the women still don’t feel safe” he said.

Akhilesh added that Modi always refuses to share the report card of his achievements.

“The promises that Modiji made cannot be fulfilled now. Thus, he has started accusing the Opposition, but never shares the report card of his own work

Instead of highlighting his government’s achievements in the past five years, the Prime Minister is raising new issues every day” said Akhilesh.

