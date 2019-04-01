Latest NewsIndia

“Country Doesn’t Need Rajas and Maharajas, Chowkidar is a Representative of Gandhiji’s Trusteeship”: P.M Modi

Apr 1, 2019, 06:26 am IST
Less than a minute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his constant attack on P.M Modi’s Chowkidar campaign. Modi, while interacting with people who have pledged their support to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign across 500 locations through video conferencing said that Rahul Gandhi and a few others have stereotyped the image of Chowkidar.

“As a chowkidar, I will fulfill my responsibility. But, some people who have a narrow mind have stereotyped the image of a chowkidar.  The country does not need rajas and maharajas. Chowkidar is a spirit, a sentiment. The spirit behind chowkidar is expanding” said P.M Modi.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly slammed PM with the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and has called him a watchman for the wealthy and the rich.

Tags

Related Articles

Rahul Gandhi seated in sixth row at Republic Day parade, Congress slams ‘cheap politics’

Jan 26, 2018, 09:01 pm IST
PreityZinta_4

You will be shocked to know these educational qualifications of Bollywood Actresses

Jun 17, 2018, 06:56 pm IST

Check Out the latest Petrol and Diesel Prices

Mar 14, 2019, 11:25 am IST

Circus Lion breaks safety net and Attacks 4-yr-old girl during Show

Oct 30, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close