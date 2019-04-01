“Country Doesn’t Need Rajas and Maharajas, Chowkidar is a Representative of Gandhiji’s Trusteeship”: P.M Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his constant attack on P.M Modi’s Chowkidar campaign. Modi, while interacting with people who have pledged their support to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign across 500 locations through video conferencing said that Rahul Gandhi and a few others have stereotyped the image of Chowkidar.

“As a chowkidar, I will fulfill my responsibility. But, some people who have a narrow mind have stereotyped the image of a chowkidar. The country does not need rajas and maharajas. Chowkidar is a spirit, a sentiment. The spirit behind chowkidar is expanding” said P.M Modi.

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly slammed PM with the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe and has called him a watchman for the wealthy and the rich.