KeralaLatest News

Desabhimani Resident Editor slams it’s editorial against Rahul Gandhi

Apr 1, 2019, 03:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

P.M. Manoj, the resident editor of Desabhimani daily,  the mouth-piece of CPM has slammed his daily’s editorial against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Desabhimani has published a editorial in today’s edition in whcih Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayaanad constituency in Kerala was criticised. In which Rahul was called ‘Pappu’. Manoj has slammed this. He made it clear that it is not Desabhiamni’s politics to balme or accuse political leaders personally. He explained his opinion in his social media handle.

He also criticised Congress MLA V.T.Baram’s comment that the editorial was prepared by P.Rajeev, the CPM candidate contesting from Ernakulam. Manoj said that Rajeev is busy in his campaigning work and this comment is misleading.

????????????? ??????? ?????????????????? ?????? ????????????? ???????????????? ??????????????????? ????????…

Gepostet von PM Manoj am Montag, 1. April 2019

 

Tags

Related Articles

Mumbai: Kamala Mills fire’s new development; owner arrested

Jan 23, 2018, 11:24 am IST

Australia: will these tough new laws reduce the crimes?

Dec 15, 2017, 06:18 am IST

Republic Day 2018 : Rahul Gandhi watches parade from sixth row, Congress slams ‘cheap politics’

Jan 26, 2018, 07:25 pm IST

Huge Fire breaks out at chemical factory

Dec 30, 2017, 11:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close