Desabhimani Resident Editor slams it’s editorial against Rahul Gandhi

P.M. Manoj, the resident editor of Desabhimani daily, the mouth-piece of CPM has slammed his daily’s editorial against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Desabhimani has published a editorial in today’s edition in whcih Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayaanad constituency in Kerala was criticised. In which Rahul was called ‘Pappu’. Manoj has slammed this. He made it clear that it is not Desabhiamni’s politics to balme or accuse political leaders personally. He explained his opinion in his social media handle.

He also criticised Congress MLA V.T.Baram’s comment that the editorial was prepared by P.Rajeev, the CPM candidate contesting from Ernakulam. Manoj said that Rajeev is busy in his campaigning work and this comment is misleading.