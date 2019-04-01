‘Lucifer’ receives highly positive response in Tamil Nadu

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’, directed by actor Prithviraj got released all over the world on Marich 28. It was released in rest of India centres a day after that on March 29. In Tamil Nadu box office, the movie is doing extremely well particularly in Chennai. Due to high demand, extra shows are being added in major centres.

‘Lucifer’ has taken the second biggest opening in Kerala and is certain to continue this good run

in the coming weeks as well. If the initial response is anything to go by, there are high chances

for the movie to emerge as one of the highest grosser in Malayalam.

#Lucifer the @Mohanlal entertainer is turning out to be a pathbreaking for Malayalam cinema. It has opened up new business avenues especially in lucrative overseas markets of US and Gulf + India domestic national multiplexes with record openings. pic.twitter.com/cnk89nMsFF — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 31, 2019

#Lucifer the @Mohanlal action entertainer has taken an earth shattering opening worldwide including Kerala and rest of India. In #Chennai all multiplexes have increased their shows for the weekend. Well done #AntonyPerumbavoor @PrithviOfficial pic.twitter.com/Wnr4oZKxgm — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) March 30, 2019

Chennai Box-Office March 29-31 : Please note #Lucifer is at number 3 as its Chennai city and Chengalpet (where the multiplexes r situated) are taken together as one area for Other Language Films, normally distributed by an agent or studio (sitting in Mumbai 4 Eng/Hindi films) — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) April 1, 2019

Opening 4 days flat, WW gross of 50 CR #Lucifer ?? #Mollywood's new BO legend is here.. Kerala and UAE-GCC contributing equally to the RAMPAGE..#Lalettan #Mohanlal – #Prithviraj ?! #LuciferMovie — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 1, 2019

#Lalettan #Mohanlal's #Lucifer 3 days total Chennai city gross is 14 lakhs (3+5+6).. It released here a day late, on Friday.. Limited shows in city limits, weekend was ?.. Have to see if shows are increased in weekdays. — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 1, 2019