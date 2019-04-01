Latest NewsEntertainment

‘Lucifer’ receives highly positive response in Tamil Nadu

Apr 1, 2019, 11:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film ‘Lucifer’, directed by actor Prithviraj got released all over the world on Marich 28. It was released in rest of India centres a day after that on March 29. In Tamil Nadu box office, the movie is doing extremely well particularly in Chennai. Due to high demand, extra shows are being added in major centres.

‘Lucifer’ has taken the second biggest opening in Kerala and is certain to continue this good run
in the coming weeks as well. If the initial response is anything to go by, there are high chances
for the movie to emerge as one of the highest grosser in Malayalam.

Tags

Related Articles

Presidential Poll : BJP slams Congress for dividing Nation

Jun 24, 2017, 08:07 am IST
prisoner-student

Prisoners to receive degree certificates at University campus

Apr 19, 2018, 08:48 am IST

Another Minor Hindu Girl Abducted in Pakistan

Mar 27, 2019, 06:34 am IST

Elephant killed the man who tried to hypnotise it

Jan 10, 2019, 04:15 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close