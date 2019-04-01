“Pakistan Has not Let Anyone Visit Balakot For 1.5 Months”: P.M Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi, while Interacting with people who have vowed their support to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign across 500 locations through video conferencing, lashed out at Pakistan for their approach in Balakot.

He said Pakistan has not let anyone visit the places where Indian air force struck and is trying to prove to the world that a school was running in that place. It was only a few days ago that Pakistan let a few media visit the place, while it is not yet clear if any media has actually visited there.

“Pakistan is in a dilemma. If they say something happened in Balakot, they’ll have to accept, ‘Yes, we had terrorist camps operating here.’ They kept telling the world, there’s nothing. They haven’t let anyone visit the place in the last 1.5 months,” he said.

. “We’ve been told Balakot area is being reconstructed by Pakistan to show that a school is being run there so that people can be taken there and shown that no terror camp existed there,” he said.

“We have wasted a lot of time on India- Pakistan tussle. Let Pakistan suffer the consequences of its actions. It is time to focus on our development,” PM Modi said.