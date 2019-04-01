“Rahul Gandhi is scared of contesting from Hindu-dominated seats” says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that Rahul Gandhi is afraid of contesting from a Hindu dominated constituency. PM was launching BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s poll campaign Maharashtra. Modi also added that the Congress party has insulted the Hindu community by using the term “Hindu terror”.

Congress had made such a comment with anti-Hindu inclination on the backdrop of 2007 Samjahuta Express blast case, in which someone killed 68 people including 44 Muslims.

The BJP leaders including Amith Shah and Arun Jaitley and had asked Congress to convey pardon and admit their mistake for regarding the same