Security Forces Killed Four Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists at Pulwama

The security forces gunned down four terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Lassipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning. Lassipora, the site of the encounter, is near the National Highway 1 A, where the February 14 blast took place.

The encounter site was cordoned off after the exchange of the gunfire between security forces and the terrorists. 2 AK rifles, 1 SLR and 1 pistol was recovered from the slain terrorists, whose identities were yet to be ascertained.