Latest NewsIndia

Security Forces Killed Four Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists at Pulwama

Apr 1, 2019, 07:44 am IST
Less than a minute

The security forces gunned down four terrorists of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in an encounter in Lassipora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday morning. Lassipora, the site of the encounter, is near the National Highway 1 A, where the February 14 blast took place.

The encounter site was cordoned off after the exchange of the gunfire between security forces and the terrorists. 2 AK rifles, 1 SLR and 1 pistol was recovered from the slain terrorists, whose identities were yet to be ascertained.

Tags

Related Articles

France extends support to India over IAF’s Air Strike in Pakistan

Feb 27, 2019, 07:03 am IST

Count how many Muslims are in terror organisations : Subramanian Swamy to Owaisi

Feb 15, 2018, 06:34 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi says Financial assist of Rs. 500 Cr not Enough in Kerala

Aug 19, 2018, 09:03 am IST

Circus Lion breaks safety net and Attacks 4-yr-old girl during Show

Oct 30, 2018, 04:21 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close