Czech carmaker Skoda Auto is aiming to boost sales in the Indian market. Skoda Auto is aiming to sell a 3% market share in the Indian auto market by 2023.

In the last financial year, Skoda Auto had sold 17,244 units in India. Skoda’s Sales Division Director Zac Hollis said: “The company is paying more attention to minimize operating expenses and deliver better experience to our customers.

Skoda is looking at the Indian market as a great possibility” he added