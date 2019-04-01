Suresh Raina becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve this massive record in T20

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has attained a new recorded in T20 cricket.

Raina has become the first player to score 6000 runs from T20 matches that are held in India. He also become the first player to attain 6000 runs from any country. He acheived this record in yesterday’s match in IPL against Rajasthan Royals.

Raina has croed 8094 runs from 288 T20 matches. In this 5070 runs are in IPL matches. For the Indian team, he has scored 1605 runs in a batting average of 29.18. He ranks in the list of batsman who scored highest runs in the T20 format. Chris Gayle in the first position followed by Muckellam, Pollard, Shoib Malik, and warner.