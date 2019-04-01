Latest NewsSports

Suresh Raina becomes first Indian cricketer to achieve this massive record in T20

Apr 1, 2019, 05:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian cricketer Suresh  Raina has attained a new recorded in T20 cricket.

Raina has become the first player to score 6000 runs from T20 matches that are held in India. He also become the first player to attain 6000 runs from any country. He acheived this record in yesterday’s match in IPL against Rajasthan Royals.

Raina has croed 8094 runs from 288 T20 matches. In this 5070 runs are in IPL matches. For the Indian team, he has scored 1605 runs in a batting average of 29.18. He ranks in the list of batsman who scored highest runs in the T20 format. Chris Gayle in the first position followed by Muckellam, Pollard, Shoib Malik, and warner.

Tags

Related Articles

Teacher beats a class 3 boy 40 times; viral video

Jan 11, 2018, 10:01 pm IST

Bar Council issued legal notice against Amitabh Bachchan regarding New Ad

Nov 1, 2018, 04:51 pm IST

Militant attack : Four policemen injured in Kashmir

May 31, 2017, 05:50 pm IST

Salman Khan Finally Reveals Why Priyanka Left his Movie ‘Bharat’

Sep 7, 2018, 11:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close