(WATCH)Video of Traffic Police Doing Duty Amidst Rainstorm Goes Viral. Check this Out

The job of traffic police can be quite tiresome. You cannot afford a moment of lethargy and has to be awake to every moment all around. Often in the face of rain and extreme heat, they are left with no protection. Now traffic police from Guwahati have become a social media star after his video of doing his duties amidst rainstorm has gone viral.

It was Mithun Das, who was manning the busy Basistha traffic intersection, did not even think of a cover while doing his duty with utmost dedication and determination. Watch the video here:

Dedication is thy name! We salute AB Constable Mithun Das (Basistha PS) of @GuwahatiPol , for his exceptional devotion towards duty and showing us how dedication can turn a storm into a sprinkle. Kudos! Video Courtesy: Banajeet Deka pic.twitter.com/c6vfHaQBlT — Assam Police (@assampolice) March 31, 2019

My duty hours were from 7 am to 12 pm. The storm started around 5 minutes before noon, but since my replacement hadn’t come, I continued my job in the rain for nearly 20 minutes. It could be a bit scary with the heavy rain, wind, and lightning to stand on an uncovered podium. But for us duty comes first” he said.