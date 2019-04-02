Commodity Market: Gold price remain unchanged

In the commodity market, the price of gold remains static while silver price fall down. Due to heavy demand from jewellers, the price of gold on Tuesday rose by Rs. 30 to Rs. 32,850 per 10 grams. Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs. 26,400 per eight grams.

Globally, gold prices slipped. Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,286.82 per ounce. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% purity rose by Rs. 30 to Rs. 32,850 per 10 grams while gold of 99.5% purity increased by Rs. 50 to Rs. 32,700 per 10 grams.

Silver ready fell by Rs. 180 to Rs. 38,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery held almost steady at Rs. 37,448 per kg. Silver coins were unchanged at Rs. 80,000 for buying and Rs. 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.