Durga Puja nominates for UNESCO 2020

Apr 2, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Durga Puja

Kolkata’s renowned festival – Durga Puja – is celebrated with fervour around the world and now another crown is going to be added in its kitty. According to Sangeet Natak Akademi, Durga Puja is India’s official nomination for UNESCO’s 2020 list of cultural institutions from around the world that require protection and preservation.

The autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture has nominated Durga Puja as their official entry for the UNESCO list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. As per to the Akademi website, India currently has 13 cultural traditions under the UNESCO list.

