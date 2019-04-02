LDF will win from Wayanad, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the LDF candidate will become victorious in Wayanad constituency in the upcoming election. LDF has fielded its candidate in Wayanad only for winning. LDF will not elope from the election field by hearing big names. Everybody will realize the strength of LDF in the election field, he said.

Pinarayi was talking at an election meeting in Kozhikode. The people of Kerala will gift the LDF more than 18 seats. He also asked the Congress leaders to reveal their stand on Gadgil Commission report and ASEAN deal to the people of Kerala.