P.S.Sreedharan Pillai abuses Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Apr 2, 2019, 03:25 pm IST
BJP state committee president P.S.Sreedharan Pillai has abuses Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. He used anti-women statement against Priyanka.

He accused that the Congress party misleads people by portraying Priyanka as a youth. Priyanka is aged 48. Then also she is described as ‘ young beauty’. He also added that he does not want to say more as there sit many women in the event.

He confirmed that the BJP will certainly campaign in North India about Rahul contesting in Wayanad. Although the constituency’s name is Waynad, the four main assembly constituency in Wayanad is in Malappuram. He also said that the Rahul contesting from Wayanad is a golden opportunity given by God.

