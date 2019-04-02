Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha team up for ‘Dabangg 3’

Salman Khan reunites with director Prabhu Deva, 10 years after they made blockbuster Wanted. This time the duo will make the third instalment of Dabangg.

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, will be directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan under his banner Arbaaz Khan Productions. Sonakshi Sinha will continue as the female lead.

Dabangg was one of the biggest hits in the history of Salman Khan’s career. Dabangg, which released in the year 2010, was directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Dhillin Mehta under the banner Arbaaz Khan Productions.

A sequel to Dabangg was released a couple of years later. This film was directed and produced by Arbaaz Khan on a budget of Rs 80 crores and collected over Rs 300 crores at the box office.