Prithviraj and Murali Gopi to join hands again for ‘Lucifer 2’?

Malayalam film ‘Lucifer ‘ is performing very well at the box-office. The film starring Mohanlal in the lead role, has become the year’s first blockbuster and heading towards becoming a indusrty hit. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj, is scripted by actor Murali Gopi. ‘Lucifer’ already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in record time and is well on course to become the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

But now all are rumouring abour only one thing, is a second part of Lucifer will come?

Even the fans have already requested the team for a sequel or even a prequel to ‘Lucifer’. The movie has scope for it . But now a social media post by Murali Gopi, the writer of the film has ignited the rumours.

Thank you, for the huge success. More to come, Inshah Allah. ?? Gepostet von Murali Gopy am Montag, 1. April 2019

In the post, scriptwriter has thanked the audience for such a massive response and also gave hints about a possible reunion with Prithviraj. He has written, “Thank you, for the huge success. More to come, Inshah Allah’.