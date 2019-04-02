KeralaLatest News

Rahul Gandhi Called ‘Pappu’ in Deshabhimani Editorial. Here is how Thomas ISaac Responded

Apr 2, 2019, 07:02 am IST
Apparently, the CPI(M) is not impressed by Rahul Gandhi’s candidature at Wayanad. The party responded to the situation through the editorial in their daily-Deshabhimani, but courted controversy by referring to the Congress chief as “Pappu” in the piece.

The editorial, titled Pappu strike to complete the collapse of Congress, alleged that Gandhi decided to contest in Wayanad fearing defeat from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The name calling had created some controversies and soon important leaders of the party came up with apologies.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac said that the coinage, “Pap-pu strike”, was a “slip”.

Deshabhimani resident editor P M Manoj admitted that the reference was “inappropriate” and an inadvertent mistake, whi-ch would be looked into. He said in his Facebook post that abusing a politician was not the politics of the daily and the party.

