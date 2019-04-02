SC declines urgent hearing on Hardik Patel’s plea

In a major setback to Congress leader Hardik Patel, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused urgent hearing on his conviction and sentence in a 2015 rioting case by a district court. So long as he remains convicted, Hardik Patel cannot contest elections. Patel on Monday moved the apex court seeking the stay of his conviction and sentence to enable him to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

The Patidar leader, who joined the Congress on March 12, has begun preparation to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from Jamnagar constituency. However, his campaign hit a legal roadblock after the Gujarat High Court on March 29 refused to stay his conviction. The High Court had declined the contention of Patel’s lawyers that if the conviction was not stayed, it will cause ‘irreparable damage’ as he intended to contest the Lok Sabha election.

In its March 29 order, the High Court observed that a conviction can be stayed only in rare and exceptional cases, and Patel’s case did not fall into that category. The Sessions Court at Visnagar in Mehsana district had sentenced Patel to two years imprisonment last July for rioting and arson in Visnagar town in 2015 during the Patidar quota stir which he led. The High Court in August 2018 suspended the sentence but not the conviction.