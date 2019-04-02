KeralaLatest News

Suresh Gopi announced as BJP candidate in Thrissur

Apr 2, 2019, 09:33 pm IST
BJP Central Election Committee has announced Suresh Gopi as the candidate in Thrissur constituency. The Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi is the Rajya Sabha memebr of BJP now. The BJP central election committee after discussion aanounced his candidature.

Thushar Vellappally the BDJS state cheif who was the NDA candiddate from Thrissur was moved to Wayanad to face Rahul Gandhi. BJP consider Thirussur as a ‘A Class’ constituency and the party consider it as a sure winning seat.

Though Suresh Gopi had earlier hesitated to stand for elections, he has expressed his willingness to seek the people’s verdict in Thrissur.

