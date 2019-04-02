VSDP Offers Support to NDA in the Upcoming Loksabha Polls

Thiruvananthapuram: VSDP has offered full support to NDA in the upcoming Loksabha elections. The decision was unanimously taken in the VSDP convention held at Thiruvananthapuram, said VSDP leader Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan.

“For long we have been ignored by the prominent fronts in Kerala. Even though we requested A Sambath and Shashi Tharoor to release a stamp of Vaikunda Swamikal, there was no positive response. We cannot bear this ignorance and continue like this. The new decision is a result of our awareness. NDA candidates are sure to taste success” said Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan.

Kummanam Rajasekharan and Shobha Surendran was present during the meeting.