Anand Mahindra Slams NASA on Calling India’s Anti-Satellite Test as ‘Terrible’

The head of NASA on Monday called India’s destruction of one of its satellites a “terrible thing” that had created 400 pieces of debris and led to new dangers for astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Jim Bridenstine was addressing employees of NASA after India shot down a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test. Not all of the pieces were big enough to track, Bridenstine explained.

“What we are tracking right now, objects big enough to track – we’re talking about 10 centimeters or bigger – about 60 pieces have been tracked.”But 24 of the pieces “are going above the apogee of the International Space Station,” said Bridenstine.

Regarding NASA’s Comments, businessman Anand Mahindra today said the US was being hypocritical after the country’s space agency’s comment. He implied United states has no moral right to criticize others on this regard since they have created the biggest debris on Space.

“A case of the pot calling the kettle black. From a nation that created most of the debris in space over decades, this is an audacious statement….” Anand wrote on Twitter.