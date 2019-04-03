KeralaNEWS

#BirdBathChallenge; the initiative taken by Kerala techies are getting nationwide acclaim

Apr 3, 2019, 07:38 pm IST
Keralites are taking extra care to protect birds and other animals in this scorching summer. In this context, a group of techies in Kerala have come together for protecting the birds from the heat waves.

Progressive techies, who are a group of people from different IT companies in Kerala has now initiated a new challenge to help birds get a little water in this summer. The new innovative challenge was inaugurated in Infopark in Kochi. Those people who are accepting the challenge are supposed to keep a container of water around their houses or workplaces.

The challenge involves posting a picture of the person who heads to place the container of water and welcome five other coworkers or family members to join the line.

In the current scenario where birds and animals are showing many physical ailments in this season these kinds of challenges would add to the benefit of the ecosystem

