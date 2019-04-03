Director MA Nishad Calls Suresh Gopi – ‘Slave-Gopi’ and an Opportunist

After a lot of uncertainties, it has been confirmed that actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi will contest as the NDA candidate from Thrissur constituency. BJP had taken up the Thrissur constituency after Thushar Vellapally was shifted to Wayanad to take on Rahul Gandhi. Now director M A Nishad has come up with some words of criticism for Suresh Gopi.

“Suresh Gopi, because of his involvement in politics may have got him a lot of personal benefits, but his stands on issues that concern the public has made him laughable very often. Suresh Gopi’s earlier statement that he wants to be reborn as a Brahmin alone is enough to measure the depth of his upper caste-mind.

Suresh Gopi is not a fool, he enjoys the tag of slave-Gopi. He himself has confessed that he is the slave of Modi. But this is Kerala. People who believe in a secular nation are here. You cannot cheat people the way you cheat them in North India” said Nishad in his Facebook post.

