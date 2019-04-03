Latest NewsSports

‘I will still keep him’ – Ricky Ponting has his say on Rishabh Pant’s World Cup chances

Apr 3, 2019, 12:43 pm IST
Less than a minute

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky points have his opinion about Rishabs Pant’s chances of making a mark in the Indian World Cup team. As BCCI has declared that they will select the 15-man squad on April 20.

Ponting has said the man who caught the attention (Rishab) has scored an emphatic note of 153 runs from 4 games with an exceptional average of 51 and the veteran believes that a good IPL will book his spot in the World Cup Squad. He again added that it would be pretty sure that Pant can be selected as a secondary wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni.

If you are talking about Rishabh, I will still keep him in that World Cup squad. All he can do is score runs in the IPL. The first score runs in the IPL and then give yourself a chance to get picked in that squad,” said Pointing

Tags

Related Articles

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s car attacked in New Delhi

Feb 8, 2019, 06:05 pm IST

5 policemen killed in terrorist attack

Feb 12, 2019, 05:04 pm IST

Illegal immigration: India deports second Rohingya group to Myanmar

Jan 4, 2019, 10:14 am IST

Fire at Vallur Thermal Power plant

Jun 4, 2017, 03:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close