‘I will still keep him’ – Ricky Ponting has his say on Rishabh Pant’s World Cup chances

Delhi Capitals coach Ricky points have his opinion about Rishabs Pant’s chances of making a mark in the Indian World Cup team. As BCCI has declared that they will select the 15-man squad on April 20.

Ponting has said the man who caught the attention (Rishab) has scored an emphatic note of 153 runs from 4 games with an exceptional average of 51 and the veteran believes that a good IPL will book his spot in the World Cup Squad. He again added that it would be pretty sure that Pant can be selected as a secondary wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni.

If you are talking about Rishabh, I will still keep him in that World Cup squad. All he can do is score runs in the IPL. The first score runs in the IPL and then give yourself a chance to get picked in that squad,” said Pointing