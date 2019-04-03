KeralaLatest News

Monsoon rains are likely to be “below normal” this year; says Private Forecaster Skymet

Apr 3, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

The private weather forecasting company has confirmed that there will be a considerable amount of decline in the Monsoon rainfall this year. The company asserts that the degree will be below than normal rates.

This condition will be inversely affecting the prospects of farming and will lead to lesser yields.

The reason behind this is that the Pacific Ocean is getting warmer than average and this will result in a chance of El Nino during in between March and May which in turn result in a 60 % drop for June to August.

In India, the monsoon rains provide 70% of the country’s annual rainfall and this is most crucial in the farming sector.

Tags

Related Articles

14 people arrested for bursting crackers outside Supreme Court

Oct 17, 2017, 09:52 pm IST

SHOCKING: Head to head accident claims life of ten including three children

Dec 12, 2017, 06:59 am IST

Over 14 lakh ‘fake children’ registered with anganwadis, Says WCD Ministry

Nov 18, 2018, 04:14 pm IST

Pakistan prevented a US diplomat involved in a fatal road accident, to leave the country

May 13, 2018, 05:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close