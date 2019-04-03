Monsoon rains are likely to be “below normal” this year; says Private Forecaster Skymet

The private weather forecasting company has confirmed that there will be a considerable amount of decline in the Monsoon rainfall this year. The company asserts that the degree will be below than normal rates.

This condition will be inversely affecting the prospects of farming and will lead to lesser yields.

The reason behind this is that the Pacific Ocean is getting warmer than average and this will result in a chance of El Nino during in between March and May which in turn result in a 60 % drop for June to August.

In India, the monsoon rains provide 70% of the country’s annual rainfall and this is most crucial in the farming sector.