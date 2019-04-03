KeralaLatest News

Narendra Modi and Amit Shah will head to Wayanad for the election campaign

Apr 3, 2019, 12:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

 

As Rahul Gandhi confirmed about contesting from Wayanad the BJP party is trying to get their national leaders out for their campaign. According to the reports received from BJP state officials, Chief Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Wayanad for the election campaign.

The new political tactics have been confirmed by Thushar Vellapally also. The NDA’s candidate, Tushar Vellapally who is contesting from Wayanad asserted that decision will be taken within two days.

