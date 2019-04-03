Sanju Samson Creates a New Record in IPL

Sanju Samson has created yet another record in IPL. the stylish right-hander often regarded as India’s future has now become the youngest player to cross 2000 runs in IPL. Sanju has amassed a total of 2007 runs from 84 IPL matches which includes 2 centuries and 10 half centuries. Apart from Sanju, Murali Vijay(2), Virat Kohli(4) and Virender Sehwag(2) are the players with 2 or more IPL centuries.

Earlier, former Indian bastman and India’s world cup final hero Gautam gambhir had suggested Sanju as the possible number 4 for India’s world cup team.