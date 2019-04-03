Suresh Gopi asserts about his 2019 poll campaign in Thrissur

NDA’s candidate Suresh Gopi has said that he only has the job of introducing the Prime Minister’s activities in the Thrissur constituency.”Other candidates will have a lot to say about their political agenda. But what I want to do is to work for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s and to tell what he has done in the last four years the politician turned actor asserted.

As an actor, I am expected to be familiar to the voters of Thrissur. National leaders Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah, and the Prime Minister are also coming to Thrissur.

When he was asked about Opposition leaders who are contesting against him he expressed that there are no opponents for him and they are like another candidate like him form another political party.