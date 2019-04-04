Smriti Irani to launch poll campaign in Amethi Today

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress President Rahul Gandhi, will address a public meeting in Amethi on Thursday. A senior BJP leader said that Irani will address a public meeting in Salon assembly constituency area.

It is for the first time that Irani will be campaigning in the high-profile constituency, after the schedule of the polls were announced.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Irani had given a tough fight to Rahul Gandhi on his home turf, getting over three lakh votes as against 4.08 lakh votes polled for Gandhi.