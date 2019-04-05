Latest NewsIndia

CPM candidate and leaders attacked’; 10 workers get injured

Apr 5, 2019, 03:28 pm IST
A group of people attacked the CPM candidate and leaders. In Tripura, CPM sitting MP and candidate from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency Jithendra Chowdary and CPM workers were attacked. The CPM accuses thay Indigenous People front of Tripura(IPFT) activists were behind the attack. IPFT is an ally of BJP.

Chowdary was attacked during election campaigining in Thiakoo in Gowmathy district. Formers ministers and CPM leaders Naresh Jamathia and Rathan Bhowmick were also attacked. The CPM leaders has to seek aslym at a police station in order to escape from the mob. Around 10 CPM workers get injured in the attack.

