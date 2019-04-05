‘Lucifer’ Sequel: Makers give hints

Lucifer starred by Complete Actor Mohanlal and directed by young superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran had set the money bells ringing at the box office. Now, the social media talks are focused on the chances of a sequel/prequel to this film. People believe that there is enough scope for a second part to be made based on the character of Mohanlal in Lucifer. Now, director Prithviraj and writer Murali Gopi have started giving hints to it as well.

Murali Gopy has hinted that there is more to come from ‘Lucifer’. According to him, though the movie looks like a mass entertainer, it is woven within multiple layers of codified dramatic clues. Recently, Murali and director had shared a photo of an iceberg, which further suggests that what we got to see on screen is only the tip of the iceberg. Prithviraj had also clearly written that “there is more to Lucifer than what meets the eye”.

Regarding the possibility of a sequel, Murali is quoted saying to a media that “Lucifer is definitely designed as a franchise, and it is very evident from its structure and progression that it is one”.

Thank you, for the huge success. More to come, Inshah Allah. ?? Gepostet von Murali Gopy am Montag, 1. April 2019

‘Lucifer’ ended in an open note, and the final scenes of the movie showed Mohanlal in the attire of an underworld don named Abram Qureshi. Throughout the movie, several characters have revealed that Abram Qureshi is such a man who can control anything and everything in the earth using his clandestine clutches.