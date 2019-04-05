Latest NewsIndia

“The Chowkidars will go after the terrorists even in hell,” says Modi

Apr 5, 2019, 03:30 pm IST
In a rally conducted in Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister of India has said that the Chowkidars of the nation will be following the terrorists even in hell. He has also said that he is very thankful to the Government of UAE for honouring him with the Zayed medal.

Modi added that the award is not given to him but dedicated to the Indian People

When India hits back at the enemy, some people here start crying. When Pakistan is being exposed in front of the world these people start speaking in support of Pakistan,” he added.

He also added that the terrorist has become bold because of the soft attitude of Congress, SP and BSP.

