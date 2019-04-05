KeralaLatest News

UDF Candidate Benny Behnan Admitted to the Hospital

Apr 5, 2019, 09:15 am IST
UDF candidate at Chalakkudy and UDF convenor Benny Behnan has been admitted to hospital as he developed sudden chest pain. It was today morning that he was admitted to the Sunrisers hospital at Kakkanad. He was made to undergo angioplasty surgery.

Hospital authorities said that Benny Behnan has gone past the critical situation. He has been taken to ICU for 48 hours observation after angioplasty.

Yesterday, Benny Behnan had reached house late in the night(at about 11 30). He felt uneasy before leaving for the campaign and was soon taken to the hospital.

