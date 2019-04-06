“A Few Mentally Disturbed People are Trying to Portray Flood as Manmade”Says Kerala C.M

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that the new-Kerala post floods will be built with the cooperation of people at any cost.

“The flood-disaster was faced by the state with unity. The nation and the world saw it. A few mentally ill people couldn’t take this and they are trying to portray the flood as a man-made disaster” said Kerala C.M.

“We didn’t sit idle after the floods, we tried to rebuild the state. There were attempts to oppose salary challenge and block helps from outside” he added.

He also said that if Rahul Gandhi has something to say about this, he will be happy to listen.

According to the report of Amicus Curiae after a detailed study about the causes of floods in Kerala- High storage levels in dams in the first week of August 2018 along with a sudden release of water from them during August 15-17 were among the biggest reasons for the flood.

The report also points out the absence of a proper flood-forecasting system, the reduced storage capacity of dams due to siltation, etc. The report has come at the wrong time for the ruling front -LDF as it has seriously damaged the face of the government in the midst of a heated election campaign.