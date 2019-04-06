Congress files complaint to EC against Modi’s remarks

The Congress on Friday moved the Election Commission alleging brazen violation of Model Code of Conduct by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his remarks pertaining to candidature of party President Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala.

In its petition, the Congress sought urgent and necessary intervention by the poll panel over Modi’s remarks made at a rally in Wardha.

The party also complained to the poll panel against “grave and corrupt practices” by senior BJP leaders in Arunachal Pradesh.

In another petition, the party sought “posting/transfer” of joint commissioner of police Mumbai and review of other officials in Gujarat. It also called for monitoring of polling booths in all constituencies, particularly in tribal areas.

Talking to reporters after meeting EC officials, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party had made fourth request for urgent and necessary intervention by the poll panel over Modi’s remarks.

The party’s complaint said that Modi had made “hateful and divisive” comments at an election rally at Wardha on April 1 and sought to target Rahul Gandhi “in language tailored specifically to create discord between two different religious communities”.

The party said Modi stated that Congress had insulted Hindus and people have decided to punish the party in the election.

“Leaders of that party are now scared of contesting from constituencies dominated by majority (Hindu) population. That is why they are forced to take refuge in places where the majority is a minority,” the complaint quoted Modi as stating.

The party said Modi had also stated that Congress used the term “Hindu terror”. The complaint said that Modi and BJP have for five years “fostered an atmosphere of communal tension for petty political gains”.

“The Election Commission must act now and decisively to ensure that this is checked. The Prime Minister should be held accountable if nothing else to his own standard. The Prime Minister knows, but doesn’t seem to care, that this is a direct violation of Section 123 (3A) of Representation of People Act, 1951,” the Congress said.