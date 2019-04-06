CPM leader beats resort employee

Police have registered a case and started an investigation against a local CPM leader for assaulting a resort employee in Idukki. A resort employee named Toney Jose was beaten by CPM branch secretary Sreemon for not allowing him to drink liquor in the resort compound. Tony has given complaint against him, and also handover CCTV footages.
