 Election campaigning of BJP candidate Hema Malini is trolled by social media

The election campaigning of actress-turned-politician Hema Malini is being severely trolled by social media trollers. Hema Malini, the sitting BJP Mp from Mathura constituency is trolled for her luxurious campaigning. Hema Malini defeated RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary by over a lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdulla has also trolled her in his tweet. The netizens have trolled the former ‘dream girl’ for actions.

Defending the images, Hema Malini told NDTV, “I am an actress, a celebrity. I don’t see this in Mumbai. When I go to the villages, I like that environment and I like it. Even if I acted, it was fun. What is wrong with it? Everybody was happy to see the picture back in Mumbai.”

Began my Lok Sabha campaign today with the Govardhan Kshetra where I had the opportunity to interact with women working in the fields. A few fotos for u of my first day of campaign pic.twitter.com/EH7vYm8Peu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 31, 2019

Dream girl or Drama girl? — Vikas Seth (@seth_vikas) March 31, 2019

What are those drums on the side? Please don’t tell me those are mist generators for cool air? Wow, that’s one fancy tractor ?. https://t.co/PQqSd9dA2R — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2019

What a perfect time to upload these photos. Its 1st April ? — Anshul Agrawal (@agrawal__anshul) April 1, 2019

This is just a drama nothing else — [email protected] (@arvindnetam2) March 31, 2019

What a acting???????? slow claps for Madam ji — Nimisha Pandey (@serene2195) March 31, 2019

Look at all this votes i have gathered for #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/ilsT4FMOK0 — sarcastichowkidar (@sarcastichowkdr) April 1, 2019

5 saal agar kaam kiya hai ..toh aap Jeet hi jaogey

All the best!! — Nafisa Ali (@ALI_nafisaali) March 31, 2019