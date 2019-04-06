Latest NewsIndia

 Election campaigning of BJP candidate Hema Malini is trolled by social media

The election campaigning of actress-turned-politician Hema Malini is being severely trolled by social media trollers. Hema Malini, the sitting BJP Mp from Mathura constituency is trolled for her luxurious campaigning. Hema Malini defeated RLD candidate Jayant Chaudhary by over a lakh votes in the last Lok Sabha election.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister,  Omar Abdulla has also trolled her in his tweet. The netizens have trolled the former ‘dream girl’ for actions.

Defending the images, Hema Malini told NDTV, “I am an actress, a celebrity. I don’t see this in Mumbai. When I go to the villages, I like that environment and I like it. Even if I acted, it was fun. What is wrong with it? Everybody was happy to see the picture back in Mumbai.”

