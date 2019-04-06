‘ God will question you if you would not vote for LDF’; Kadakampally’s statement goes controversial

Dewasom minister Kadakampally Surendran ignited controversy by making a statement. Kadakampally’s statement that for those who does not vote for LDF will face god’s wrath, has stirred controversay. He made this statement while addressing a election convention meeting at Kannur. The minister said that ‘ God will question those people who does not vote LDF after recieving the increased social welfare pensions’.

‘The LDF workers must say to people to vote for Pinarayi Vijayan government which increased the pension from 1000 to 1200 and it is deleivered at the doorstep of the people. And tell them if they do not vote for LDF then God will question them. God is watching this, if yo did not vote after taking the pension money He will certailny question you. The LDF workers must convince the people by saying this’. Kadakampally said.

If we did not say this, then the COngress and BJP worekers will make them confuse and mislead them. BJP and Congress are misleading the people, the minister accused.