“I might think of contesting from Vadodara if I join politics” says Vivek Oberoi

Actor Vivek Oberoi has informed that he wishes to contest from Vadodara at the times when he joins politics.

The actor was participating in an interactive session with students of Parul University here to promote the Omung Kumar-directed film ‘PM Narendra Modi’.

On Thursday, the apex court had agreed to hear on April 8 a Congress leader’s plea which sought deferment of the biopic’s release till the completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.

He conveyed with the students that he followed and observed the body language and gestures on PM Modi for the biopic

He argues that it took 16 days for him to complete his look for the biopic.

“It is an inspiring film about a man who has become Prime Minister of the country and one of the world’s biggest leaders with no backing or caste politics,” he said.