Muslim League to Approach Election Commission Against Yogi Adithyanath’s Comments

Indian Union Muslim League(IUML) will approach Election Commission against Uttar Pradesh C.M Yogi Adityanath for his comments comparing Muslim league to a virus that has infected Congress. The complaint will be submitted to the Chief Election Officer and Election Commissioner. Muslim league General Secretary K.P.A Majid said that the complaint will be transferred to Election Commission on Saturday.

Earlier Yogi had accused IUML of causing the nation to divide. He took to Twitter and said the Muslim league will spread to the entire nation if Congress wins.

“Muslim League is a virus. If someone is affected by this virus, he cannot survive and today main Opposition party Congress is affected by it. Think, if they win what will happen? This virus will spread in the entire nation,” Mr. Adityanath tweeted.