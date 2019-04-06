Narendra Modi government’s popularity is still high, reveals survey

A recent pre-poll survey has revealed that the popularity of Narendra Modi led NDA government is still very high. The CSDS-Lokniti-Pre-Poll Survey, 2019 has found out that 43% of voters support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is 7% points higher than what was recorded in 2014 Lokniti survey for last Lok Sabha elections. The number is 9% points higher than the 34% registered in May 2018 in Lokniti’s poll, showing that the prime minister has gained popularity over last year.

The survey cites three decisions of the current PM Modi-led NDA government as the prime factors behind the surge in popularity- Balakot air strikes, 10% quota for economically weaker sections, and PM KISAN scheme.

Those aware of the post-Pulwama airstrikes showed higher support for Prime Minister Modi at 46% as compared to 32% among those who weren’t aware of the air strikes. Similar numbers were found for 10% quota and PM KISAN scheme.

50% respondents said they were unaware of the Rafale row. Even among those who were aware and believed there was wrongdoing on government’s part, 31% favoured giving the NDA government another chance.

Only 48% respondents had heard about the Congress’s NYAY promise and the awareness was lower still among the respondents who may stand to benefit from it.

Among those asked about preference for the next prime minister, the popularity of PM Modi was almost double that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.