Pakistan is not interested in eliminating terrorism says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Defense minister Nirmala Sitharamam has attacked Pakistan again for not taking any action against the terrorists dwelling from their own land even though India has proved it several times.

The Defence Minister has told media that Pakistan did not want to eliminate terror and is interested in promoting it.

“Pakistan is interested in promoting terrorism. It does not want to eliminate terrorism,” she said.

When spoken about 26/11 terror attack that happened on Mumbai under the leadership of Pakistani terrorists she said even the first court in the neighboring country had not completed the job of trying the accused.

She again added that only Modi could give a suitable answer to the terrorists hailing from Pakistan but the opposition parties in inside the state were insulting the soldiers questioning the Air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan’s Balkot.

When she was asked about the Rafel scam jet purchase where congress incarnates have alleged irregularities she replied that the deal followed laid down norms and was made in the national interest.

“Bofors was a scam. Not Rafale. Rafale will bring back the Modi government to build a new India and stamp out corruption,” she claimed.